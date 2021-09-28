Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Trading 3.4% Higher

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s share price was up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.22 and last traded at $27.12. Approximately 13,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,091,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

