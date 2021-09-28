GoByte Market Cap Tops $366,054.15 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $366,054.15 and approximately $201.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

