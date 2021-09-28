Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,099 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.97. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

