Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $938.05 million and a PE ratio of -6.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $20,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $18,340,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $17,287,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

