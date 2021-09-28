Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 19,416 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $77.54. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

