Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 210,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,124 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 367.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,907,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 1,082.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in CNH Industrial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

