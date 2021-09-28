Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 58.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,935 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth $603,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,755,000 after acquiring an additional 40,218 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In related news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $442,360.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,296.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885 in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

