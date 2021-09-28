Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 22.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 199.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 103,519 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,946,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 434,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,642,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE:HIW opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.