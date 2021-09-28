Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $4 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,778 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 31,177 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $136,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,229,811 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $131.98 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.14 and its 200-day moving average is $140.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.