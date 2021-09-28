Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,861 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Fulton Financial worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

FULT stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

