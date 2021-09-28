Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 957,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,646,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gerdau by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GGB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

GGB stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 151.85%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

