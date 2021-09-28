Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.052 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

