Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $104,962,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 122,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,401,000 after acquiring an additional 43,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 21.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 52,621 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 274,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

