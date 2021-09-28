Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 14,600 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,801 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Zumiez worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,586 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $109,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Zumiez stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

