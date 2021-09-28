Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $49.89.

