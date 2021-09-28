Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Heritage Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 30,617 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,651,000 after buying an additional 202,118 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $197.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.70. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

