Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.62. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $81.05.

