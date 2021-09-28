Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,972 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in International Paper by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in International Paper by 1,272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 109,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average is $59.01. International Paper has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.45.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

