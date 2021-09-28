Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Power Integrations by 25.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI stock opened at $106.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,537,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $107,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

