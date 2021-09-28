Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $59,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $87,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.44.

PKG opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.41 and a 200 day moving average of $142.35. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $106.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.