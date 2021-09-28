Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 48,274 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,274 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.32% of EnerSys worth $13,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 307.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENS opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 15.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

