Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $14.71 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,211 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after buying an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

In related news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,766 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $133.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $127.80 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 140.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

