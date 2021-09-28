Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $14 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in LKQ were worth $14,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

