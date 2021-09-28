Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 3,083 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Burlington Stores worth $14,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $307.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.99 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.89 and its 200 day moving average is $317.70.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

