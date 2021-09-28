Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PROS were worth $15,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,100,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after acquiring an additional 72,010 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 5.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

PRO stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.68. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

