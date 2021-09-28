Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gruma from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gruma from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPAGF opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. Gruma has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

