Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of GH opened at $125.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day moving average is $128.49. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,488. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 34,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,044,000 after buying an additional 819,274 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after buying an additional 567,042 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.