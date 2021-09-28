Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

