Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

