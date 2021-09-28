Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $197.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $206.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.69.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

