Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.79, for a total value of $183,608.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,621.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,064 over the last ninety days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

