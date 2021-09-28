Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,101,000 after purchasing an additional 328,215 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Realty Income by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average of $68.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

