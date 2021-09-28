Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 619.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth $94,581,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,758,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $21,352,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,245,000 after buying an additional 227,285 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.87. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.