HAP Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 12,478 Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUG. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 282.5% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

