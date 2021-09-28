Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.88

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 8298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

