Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Director Arthur L. Soucy Sells 5,514 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $126,932.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE HAYW opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hayward during the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

