HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 17,419 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 961.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 944.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,981,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,214,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock worth $3,231,805. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.93, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

