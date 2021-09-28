HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 126.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $149.27 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.73 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.