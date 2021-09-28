HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 143 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Medtronic stock opened at $128.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,775 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,433. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.