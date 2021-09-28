Head-To-Head Comparison: The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) vs. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of The GEO Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The GEO Group and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 AGNC Investment 0 2 5 0 2.71

The GEO Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.37%. AGNC Investment has a consensus target price of $16.96, suggesting a potential upside of 4.46%. Given AGNC Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AGNC Investment is more favorable than The GEO Group.

Risk and Volatility

The GEO Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The GEO Group and AGNC Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.35 billion 0.37 $113.03 million $2.51 2.86 AGNC Investment $845.00 million 10.09 -$266.00 million $2.70 6.01

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than AGNC Investment. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGNC Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The GEO Group and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 6.25% 16.99% 3.62% AGNC Investment 160.72% 17.84% 2.10%

Summary

AGNC Investment beats The GEO Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design. The U.S. Secure Services segment encompasses United States based public-private partnership corrections and detention business. The GEO Care segment consists of community-based services business, youth services business, and electronic monitoring and supervision service. The International Services segment includes detention operations in South Africa, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The Facility Construction and Design segment contracts with states, local, federal agencies, and international agencies for the design and construction of buildings. The company was founded by George C. Zoley in 1984 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

