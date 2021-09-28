Head to Head Review: Chubb (NYSE:CB) vs. AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

Chubb (NYSE:CB) and AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Chubb alerts:

This table compares Chubb and AXIS Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb 20.42% 8.70% 2.66% AXIS Capital 5.79% 4.11% 0.73%

Chubb pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. AXIS Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Chubb pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AXIS Capital pays out -80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chubb has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years and AXIS Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AXIS Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Chubb has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chubb and AXIS Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb $37.49 billion 2.09 $3.53 billion $7.31 24.41 AXIS Capital $4.84 billion 0.81 -$120.42 million ($2.08) -22.17

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than AXIS Capital. AXIS Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chubb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chubb and AXIS Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb 1 3 11 1 2.75 AXIS Capital 1 3 1 0 2.00

Chubb presently has a consensus price target of $179.69, suggesting a potential upside of 0.70%. AXIS Capital has a consensus price target of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.68%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than Chubb.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Chubb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of AXIS Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chubb shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of AXIS Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chubb beats AXIS Capital on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance. The North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment comprises operations that provide P&C insurance and services to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the U.S., Canada, and Bermuda. The North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services. The North America Agricultural Insurance segment includes crop insurance, primarily multiple peril crop insurance (MPCI) and crop-hail services. The Overseas General Insurance segment refers to the Chubb International and Chubb Global Markets. The Global Reinsurance

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products. The Reinsurance segment provides non-life treaty reinsurance to insurance companies. The company was founded on December 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.