Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.30

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 2310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

