Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $25.13 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,348,000 after purchasing an additional 306,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,616,000 after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,074,000 after acquiring an additional 67,909 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after buying an additional 941,876 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

