Helios Technologies, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) declared a dividend on Monday, September 27th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Helios Technologies has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $90.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $90.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helios Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 238.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Helios Technologies worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.