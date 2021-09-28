HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €82.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €90.34 ($106.29).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €81.38 ($95.74) on Monday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 1 year high of €97.38 ($114.56). The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion and a PE ratio of 37.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is €86.94 and its 200-day moving average is €78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

