HempCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.76 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $88.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,485.00 or 1.00116429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00084571 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001407 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002459 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,541,135 coins and its circulating supply is 263,405,984 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.