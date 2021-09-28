Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVOX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,137,000.

LVOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger bought 8,738 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LVOX opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

