Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPH opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. UpHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

UPH has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

