HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of The Eastern as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EML. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Eastern in the first quarter worth $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Eastern by 53.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Eastern by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Eastern during the first quarter worth $672,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The Eastern Company has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $156.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.08.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The Eastern had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

