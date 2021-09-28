HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Olin by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Olin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLN stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on OLN. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

